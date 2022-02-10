Mikaela Shiffrin to Compete in Women's Skiing Super-G Event on Friday

Mikaela Shiffrin is getting right back out there.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist will compete in the super-G on Friday, the U.S. ski team announced. Shiffrin's participation in the super-G was in question after she failed to finish in each of her first to events at the 2022 Winter Games, making stunning mistakes that she said made her "second guess the last 15 years."

Shiffrin missed a gate in the opening seconds of both the giant slalom and slalom, skiing out in two of her top events. Following her early exit in the slalom, Shiffrin sat in the snow to the side of the course dejected as competition continued. After several minutes by herself, a Team USA member arrived to console her.

“I think I just slipped,” Shiffrin said. “I mean, I had every intention to go full gas, and there wasn’t really space in the course to, I don’t know, to slip even, not even a little. I didn’t give myself space for that. In my experience, that mentality has brought my best skiing. Today I went out on the fifth gate.

"Makes me second-guess, like, the last 15 years, everything I thought I knew about my own skiing, and slalom, and racing mentality. Just processing a lot for sure."

Shiffrin, who took two training runs on the super-G course Thursday, won the super-G at the 2019 World Championship but has never competed in the event at the Olympics.

Shiffrin also may still perform in the downhill event on Feb. 15 and combined event on Feb. 17.

Associated Press contributed to this story