Team USA, Czech Republic Trade Goals in Second Period of Quarterfinal

One chance was all the Czech Republic needed to get on the board against the U.S. women’s hockey team.

After being held without a shot for nearly 25 minutes to start the game, Michaela Pejzlova broke the ice in Friday’s quarterfinal. American goaltender Alex Cavallini stopped an initial shot before Pejzlova tucked away the rebound for a goal.

It didn’t take long for the U.S. to erase the Czech Republic’s lead, though.

Forty-eight seconds after Pejslova’s goal, Team USA evened the score. Hilary Knight scored off assists from Kendall Coyne Schofield and Hannah Brandt. The goal was Knight’s fourth of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The Czech Republic got a major opportunity late in the second period as Team USA’s Dani Cameranesi was assessed a five-minute major for boarding. The U.S. penalty kill stepped up and stopped the Czech Republic’s struggling power play, one that is now 0-for-19 in Beijing. Team USA’s Alex Carpenter had the best scoring opportunity of the five minutes, but Czech goalie Klara Peslarova fended off the breakaway chance.

Team USA holds a 31-4 shot advantage heading into the third period, but it will need another goal to secure its spot in the semifinals.