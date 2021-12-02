Brewer Scores 22 to Lead FIU Past Florida Gulf Coast 77-61

Tevin Brewer had 22 points as Florida International won its seventh consecutive game, defeating Florida Gulf Coast 77-61 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Banks had 16 points and seven rebounds for Florida International (7-1). Clevon Brown added 11 points. Denver Jones had 10 points.

Cyrus Largie had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (6-3), whose five-game win streak was broken. Kevin Samuel added 11 rebounds.

