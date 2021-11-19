Sports

Brewer Scores 25 to Carry FIU Over Ball St. 73-60

Denver Jones had 14 points for Florida International (2-1)

By The Associated Press

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tevin Brewer had a career-high 25 points as Florida International beat Ball State 73-60 on Thursday night.

Brewer made 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Denver Jones had 14 points for Florida International (2-1). Clevon Brown added nine rebounds.

Basheer Jihad had 14 points for the Cardinals (1-2). Miryne Thomas added 10 points.

