Businesses worry stadium renovation halt could jeopardize spring training home for Miami Marlins

Spring training for the 2024 season in Major League Baseball is still months away from taking place - but business owners in one Palm Beach County town are worried a halt in renovations at the spring home of the Miami Marlins could jeopardize games played next year.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports a pause is in place at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, located in the Abacoa district in the town of Jupiter and the home of both the Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals.

The $100 million renovation began this summer and is expected to be completed in time for spring training to begin next February. Jupiter officials said team clubhouses have been knocked down after receiving permits, but building permits are needed for the rest of the renovation to continue.

Business owners in the area, still looking to recover from disappointing numbers in 2021 and 2022, are concerned.

"Spring training is really important to all of Jupiter, just Abacoa," Vicki Parmalee, the owner of Jumby Bay Island Grill restaurant. "We had issues through the years with COVID. We had issues with the baseball lockout, and we were just hoping and praying that everything is smooth sailing from now on."

Officials said the town council is expected to start the process of approving permits at a meeting Tuesday. An agenda notes the stadium project needs more parking and to demonstrate compliance with Florida's accessibility code.

Games for the Jupiter Hammerheads and the Palm Beach Cardinals - minor league teams of both the Marlins and Cardinals in the Florida State League - have been moved to The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach. That stadium serves as the spring training home of the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals.