‘Canes, Gators Football Ranked in Preseason Coaches Top 25 Poll

For the first time since the 2018 season, the Miami Hurricanes will enter the college football season with a number by its name.

The 'Canes were ranked No. 16 in the preseason coaches Top 25 poll released Tuesday, the first time they have entered a season ranked since coming into the 2018 season ranked No. 8.

Miami lost that season opener to LSU and finished the season with a 7-6 record, leading to the retirement of former coach Mark Richt.

The 'Canes finished the 2020 season with a 8-3 record, dropping the final two games of the season.

Miami's opponent in the 2021 season opener on September 4th, defending national champs Alabama, are the top ranked team in the preseason poll. Clemson, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia round out the top five rankings.

The Florida Gators are ranked No. 11 in the preseason poll. Florida finished the 2020 season with a 8-4 record, dropping the final three games of the season with losses to LSU, Alabama and Oklahoma.

Florida opens the season September 4th against FAU.

The FSU Seminoles, coming off a 3-6 record in 2020 for their worst record since 1975, was not ranked in the preseason poll for the third straight season. The 'Noles open the 2021 season September 5th against Notre Dame, one of five ranked teams on FSU's schedule.