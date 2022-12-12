Sports

NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Carted Off Field With Non-Contact Injury Vs. Patriots

The injury occurred just three plays into the Monday Night Football contest

By Nick Goss

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was forced to leave Monday night's game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium after just three plays.

Murray scrambled on a first-down play and suffered a non-contact injury as he slid to the ground.

He was carted off the field as players from both teams came over to offer some words of encouragement.

The Cardinals later announced that Murray is questionable to return with a knee injury.

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy took over for Murray. The Cardinals ended up missing a field goal on their opening drive.

McCoy is 1-1 with 296 passing yards, zero touchdowns and one interception in two career games versus the Patriots.

