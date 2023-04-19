Chisholm's Homer Leads Marlins Over Giants 4-2

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a go-ahead three-run homer and the Miami Marlins beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 on Tuesday.

Jorge Soler had three hits and Luis Arraez singled twice for the Marlins, who have won six of seven.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera limited San Francisco to two runs and six hits over six innings. Cabrera (1-1) walked two and struck out eight.

The Giants lost their fifth straight.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Chisholm’s shot off Giants reliever Jakob Junis (2-1) in the fourth erased a 2-1 deficit. Soler doubled and Bryan De La Cruz singled, then Chisholm connected on a drive that landed over the wall in right center field.

In his first season as an outfielder, Chisholm also tracked and made an over-the-shoulder catch of Mike Yastrzemski’s drive near the centerfield wall in the eighth.

“I can’t really remember the route,” Chisholm said. “That was just a blacked out moment where I put my head down and started running for the ball. I saw the ball and I thought, ‘I can’t catch this ball.’ And I just went.”

Miami got perfect innings from Tanner Scott and Dylan Floro before A.J. Puk closed with a scoreless ninth for his third save.

San Francisco lost starter Alex Wood because of a left hamstring strain in the third. Wood planted both feet awkwardly after he left the mound and fielded Jean Segura’s bunt near the third base foul line. He threw Segura out by a step but limped as he returned to the mound.

“When I went to field the bunt, my cleat just stuck so hard,” Wood said. “It’s frustrating. As far as hamstrings it’s not that bad. We’ll see how I wake up tomorrow and go from there.”

The left-hander’s outing ended after 2 1/3 innings. He gave up one run, one hit, walked one and struck out three.

Yastrzemski’s two-run shot in the first gave the Giants a quick lead. Yastrzemski drove Cabrera’s fastball over the wall in right for his third homer.

But Cabrera settled down after Yastrzemski’s blast. The Giants threatened in the sixth on one out singles by J.D. Davis and Wilmer Flores before Cabrera retired Brandon Crawford on a groundout and struck out David Villar to end his outing.

“I can’t let what happened in the first control my mind,” Cabrera said. “He hit a good pitch. My mentality was to continue battling.”

San Francisco was 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranded six runners.

“We have over the last couple of years had really good first innings consistently,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “One of the ways that we can improve is to keep that fighter, killer mentality from the second through the ninth innings as well.”

LET THE BAND PLAY

The Marlins began a monthly promotion Tuesday profiling Chisholm. Three sections behind the right-centerfield wall are nicknamed the “Jazz Band” and fans purchasing tickets for the area will qualify for prizes later in the season. Chisholm interacted with fans in the sections during the game.

“It was great, they had everything out there, music playing,” Chisholm said. “I saw a couple of friends.”

ROSTER MOVE

The Giants recalled INF-OF Brett Wisely from Triple-A Sacramento and optioned INF-OF Matt Beaty to the same minor league club. Wisely went hitless in three at bats.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: OF Austin Slater (strained left hamstring) went 1-for-3 in his third rehab game with Triple-A Sacramento Sunday. ... OF Michael Conforto (left calf tightness) was out of the starting lineup for the fourth straight game.

Marlins: RHP Sixto Sánchez (right shoulder) felt good after his extended spring game Saturday outing and will throw a bullpen session Wednesday.

UP NEXT

RHP Alex Cobb (0-1, 3.14) will start the series finale for the Giants on Wednesday afternoon while the Marlins will go with LHP Trevor Rogers (1-2, 4.20). ___ AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports