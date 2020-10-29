Trevor Lawrence

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive for COVID-19

Trevor-Lawrence-Getty-122918
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, expected to be the top pick at the next NFL draft, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

Lawrence will miss the next scheduled game against unranked Boston College on Saturday. Clemson is scheduled to play Notre Dame, ranked this week at No. 4, on Nov. 7.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation. He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College," Swinney said in a statement. "While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday. Go Tigers.”

Sports

Florida Panthers 7 hours ago

NHL Clears Ex-Panthers GM Tallon of Wrongdoing After Investigation

NFL 9 hours ago

Tua Joins Longs List of Dolphins' Starting Quarterbacks Since Marino

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Trevor LawrencecoronavirusClemson University
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us