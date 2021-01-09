college basketball

Davis Scores 15 to Carry FIU Basketball Past Middle Tennessee

Tevin Brewer had 13 points for FIU (8-3, 2-1 Conference USA) while Antonio Daye Jr. added 13 points and seven rebounds

914587192
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Radshad Davis had 15 points as Florida International topped Middle Tennessee 68-55 on Friday night.

Tevin Brewer had 13 points for FIU (8-3, 2-1 Conference USA). Antonio Daye Jr. added 13 points and seven rebounds. Dimon Carrigan had three blocks.

Jalen Jordan had 17 points for the Blue Raiders (2-5, 0-1).

Sports

Israel 37 mins ago

‘I Love Life': Oldest Living Olympic Champion Turns 100

Tommy Lasorda 18 hours ago

Hall of Fame Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda Has Died at Age 93

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

college basketballFIU Panthersmiddle tennessee state blue raiders
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us