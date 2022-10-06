Sports

Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman, Stormy Daniels Featured in Return of VH1's ‘The Surreal Life'

Rodman will star alongside seven other celebrities, including Tamar Braxton, Stormy Daniels and Frankie Muniz

By Eric Mullin

Dennis Rodman featured in return of VH1's 'The Surreal Life' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dennis Rodman starred in the NBA over his 14-year Hall of Fame career.

Now, the basketball legend will star in a reality television series.

Rodman, 61, will be featured alongside seven other celebrities in the return of VH1's "The Surreal Life." The series, which documents celebrities as they live together in a mansion, is returning for its first season in 16 years.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The five-time NBA champion will be living with singer August Alsina, singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton, actress Kim Coles, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, makeup artist and YouTuber Manny Mua, actor Frankie Muniz and professional wrestler C.J. Perry.

A trailer for the new season has already been released, and it teases some of the unfiltered drama viewers can expect:

Sports

2022 fifa world cup 46 mins ago

FIFA World Cup Winners by Year

NFL 2 hours ago

Dolphins Look for 500th Win, Take on Jets Coming Off Stunner

"The Surreal Life" first aired in 2003 and ran for six seasons up until 2006. Flavor Flav and Jose Canseco are among those who have appeared in past seasons of the show.

The seventh season of "The Surreal Life" premieres on Monday, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. CT.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Dennis RodmanNBAStormy DanielsTamar Braxton
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us