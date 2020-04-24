Dolphins Go Big With First Picks of 2020 NFL Draft’s Second Day

After keeping many fans happy with their first pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday, the Miami Dolphins went big - very big - to start day two on Friday.

The Dolphins opened their picks by getting help on the offensive line, drafting guard Robert Hunt with the 39th pick. The 6’5”, 323 pounder was a starter since his freshman season, being named All-Sun Belt Conference in 2019 despite missing the second half of the season with an injury.

Later in the round, Miami addressed the defensive line by picking former Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis with the 56th pick.

The massive 6’7”, 307 pounder for the Crimson Tide was a part of two teams that played for the national title, winning the 2017 crown while also being named twice as second team All-SEC and one time as first team All-SEC.

Davis joins a fellow Crimson Tide star who has become very popular already in South Florida - former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was selected fifth overall in the first round on Thursday to much fanfare.

The Dolphins used their only pick of the third round at No. 70 to take safety Brandon Jones from Texas. The 6’0”, 205 pounder finished his career with four interceptions, but missed the league’s combine this past February due to a labrum injury.

Miami entered day two with an additional pick after a Round 1 trade with the Green Bay Packers, adding to their league high 15 picks total this weekend. The Dolphins are scheduled to have nine more picks in Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday baring any trades.