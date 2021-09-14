Miami Dolphins

Complete coverage of the two-time Super Bowl champs
NFL

Dolphins Place DT Raekwon Davis on IR With Knee Injury

Davis injured a knee in the Dolphins’ season-opening win at New England on Sunday

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Raekwon Davis was placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, meaning the defensive tackle will miss at least three games.

Davis injured a knee in the Dolphins’ season-opening win at New England on Sunday. This weekend’s game against Buffalo will be the first he misses in his career, after appearing in all 16 games for Miami during his rookie season in 2020.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Davis had 40 tackles last season, second in the NFL among rookie defensive linemen behind only Washington’s Chase Young.

Davis will also miss, at minimum, games against Las Vegas (Sept. 26) and Indianapolis (Oct. 3). The earliest he could return to the field is an Oct. 10 game against Tampa Bay.

Sports

NFL 1 hour ago

Everything to Watch for in Week 2 of NFL Action

Pelé 4 hours ago

Brazilian Soccer Great Pelé Leaves Intensive Care

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFLMiami Dolphinsraekwon davis
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us