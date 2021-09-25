Dolphins Place QB Tagovailoa on IR, Will Miss Next Three Games

The Miami Dolphins will be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the next three games after he was placed on injured reserve with fractured ribs.

NFL Network's Ian Rappaport was the first to report the news Saturday, days after Tagovailoa was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sources: The #Dolphins are placing QB Tua Tagovailoa on Injured Reserve, meaning he’ll miss three games. The hope is he returns from his broken ribs at that point. But it’s Jacoby Brissett’s show for the next three games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2021

The Dolphins later confirmed the news.

In addition to Sunday's game, Tagovailoa will also miss the October 3rd game against the Indianapolis Colts and October 10th at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tagovailoa was carted off the sideline during the first quarter of last Sunday's loss against the Buffalo Bills, getting knocked out in the second series. The Dolphins initially said he was questionable to return, then ruled him out.

Tagovailoa was hit by Buffalo’s A.J. Epenesa on the final play of Miami’s second series. The Dolphins went for it on fourth-and-2 from near midfield. Epenesa was completely unblocked as Tagovailoa dropped back and drove Miami’s quarterback to the turf as he threw.

Jacoby Brissett came in at quarterback and will be the team's starter with Reid Sinnett expected to be his backup.