Dolphins Prepare to Add Another Chapter to Playoff History With Longtime Rival Bills

Every season since the Miami Dolphins began play in the 1966 season, they have had at least two games yearly with the rival Buffalo Bills. It’s been showdowns featuring some of the best players in pro football history, names like Dan Marino and Jim Kelly and Bruce Smith and Mark Duper and so many more.

In four previous seasons, the rivalry has extended into the postseason as the teams have met in the AFC playoffs with the Bills currently holding a 3-1 advantage in those meetings.

The first postseason meeting took place in the 1990 season, when Buffalo came out on top with a 44-34 victory over the Fins on their way to the first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

The teams would meet two seasons later when Miami hosted the Bills in the AFC Championship Game. The result would be the same, however, with Buffalo getting a 29-10 victory to advance to their third straight Super Bowl loss…I mean, Super Bowl game.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Three seasons later, the first Wild Card game between the team would take place with the Bills not only getting a 37-22 victory – but also ending the coaching career of legendary Dolphins head coach Don Shula after 26 seasons with the team and two Super Bowl titles.

Miami would finally get a win in the playoff meetings during the 1998 season, when kicker Olindo Mare nailed three field goals and Marino threw a fourth quarter touchdown pass to Lamar Thomas for a 24-17 victory.

The meeting in this year’s postseason will break a split that took place in the regular season, with each team winning on their home field.