Dolphins Select LB Channing Tindall in 3rd Round of NFL Draft

It took 102 picks, but the Miami Dolphins finally got a chance to make their first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft late Friday night.

Miami selected Georgia linebacker Channing Tindell late in the third round, a pick that was the Dolphins' first of this year's draft after the team traded its first and second round picks for wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The 22-year-old South Carolina native played four seasons with the Bulldogs, finishing last season with 67 total tackles and 5.5 sacks while helping Georgia win its first national championship since the 1980 season.

The Dolphins will have just three more picks in the final four rounds of the draft Saturday, with the 125th overall pick coming in the fourth rounds and two picks - Nos. 224 and 247 - coming in the seventh and final round.