Sports

MLS

Duke Scores to Lift Inter Miami Over Atlanta United 2-1

Duke scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, assisted by Leonardo Campana, putting Miami (3-4-1) on top

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Bryce Duke’s goal led Inter Miami to a 2-1 win Sunday over Atlanta United.

Duke scored the game-winner in the 64th minute, assisted by Leonardo Campana, putting Miami (3-4-1) on top 2-1.

Miami also got one goal from Campana.

Ronaldo Cisneros scored for United (3-3-2).

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

United outshot Miami 20-7, with seven shots on goal to two for Miami.

Nick Marsman made six saves for Miami.

Both teams next play Saturday. Miami visits the New England Revolution and United visits CF Montreal.

Sports

MLB 2 hours ago

Who Will Be the Next MLB Player to Reach 3,000 Hits?

nfl draft 6 hours ago

NFL Draft Fashion Bracket: Vote for the Best Draft-Day Outfit of All Time

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLSInter Miamiatlanta united
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us