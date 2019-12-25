Edward Aschoff, ESPN Reporter and UF Grad, Dies at 34

Edward Aschoff, a college football reporter for ESPN who started his career while a student at the University of Florida, died Tuesday after a brief illness tied to a recent bout with pneumonia.

Aschoff died Tuesday, his 34th birthday, in Los Angeles. He had moved to the city to take a more expanded role with the network after starting in Atlanta.

Born on Christmas Eve of 1985, the native of Oxford, Mississippi covered the Florida Gators during his time with The Gainesville Sun and provided readers with coverage and interviews during the two national titles each in football and men’s basketball.

The network issued a statement saying their thought are with his fiancé, Katy. The two were scheduled to be married in April 2020.