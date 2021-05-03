Fins Extra Point: Breaking Down Winners, Question Marks of 2021 Draft for Miami Dolphins

Throughout the history of the Miami Dolphins organization, names like Dan Marino, Larry Csonka and Jason Taylor all went from being drafted by the team and turned their careers into ones that ended in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This past weekend, eight former college football stars took the first step in hopes of a journey that ends the same way when they became the latest draft picks for the Fins.

What started with two picks in the first round Thursday night ended with two picks in the seventh round on Saturday - and along the way, fans were left cheering for some picks and wondering the thought pattern on others.

So, who were the winners among the picks this past weekend for the Fins? Which picks could Miami be second guessing in the near future? Here's a recap of the 2021 NFL Draft for the team that calls Hard Rock Stadium home.

Most Valuable Selection

Jaelan Phillips, Defensive End (Miami): The second pick taken on Thursday, Phillips was selected in a spot where many experts thought the Dolphins would address the running back question. Instead, they filled a need on the defensive side of the ball.

Last season, Miami blitzed the third most of any team in the NFL but didn't have the sack total some expected to see with that number. Pairing Phillips with players like Emmanuel Ogbah will give AFC East offensive lines plenty to fear in the coming seasons.

Most Likely to Start Game One

Liam Eichenberg, Offensive Tackle (Notre Dame): Miami moved an offensive lineman before the 2021 NFL Draft began, and Eichenberg may be on the move too - this time, from the left side of the line he played in South Bend to the right side in a stadium closer to South Beach.

With the 2022 NFL Draft already looking promising in terms of talent, Miami's move to trade a third round pick next year to move up and take Eichenberg means much will be expected from him right away.

Best Pick Filling Position of Need

Hunter Long, Tight End (Boston College): Miami was thought to be in the conversation for former Florida TE Kyle Pitts if he had fallen to the No. 6 pick - so being able to get someone at that position 75 picks later was a win for the Dolphins.

Long is someone who has the resume (led the FBS in receptions, first team All-ACC) to be the perfect compliment to Mike Gesicki and give Tua Tagovailoa another big target during the upcoming season.

Biggest Question Mark

Gerrid Doaks, Running Back (Cincinnati): That is not a knock against Doaks, who has the size to be a decent back in the NFL and ran for over five yards a carry during his career with the Bearcats.

But, being the team's final pick in the final round of the draft (No. 244 overall) means Doaks is going to have to spend time on special teams just to make the roster - and taking another option out of the picture to be fully devoted to making the running back room better.

Pick With Most to Prove

Jaylen Waddle, Wide Receiver (Alabama): There is no doubt that when Waddle is healthy, the Fins are getting a certified playmaker who makes the Dolphins better and teams with his former college quarterback, Tua, in making it impossible to ignore the future potential.

That being said, it has to be reminded to people that Waddle played in just four games before fracturing his ankle in a devastating injury last season. He did come back to catch three passes in the title game, but being the No. 6 overall picks means fans are going to expect that ankle to be 100 percent come the first game in September.