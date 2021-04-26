Miami Dolphins

Fins Extra Point: Who Should Miami Select With No. 6 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft?

Head coach Brian Flores, general manager Chris Greer and the front office are looking for those who can help get the Dolphins back into the playoffs for the first time since 2016

By Jason Parker and Jorge Andres

For the Miami Dolphins, history will be made Thursday night as the team will have the No. 6 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft - the first time the Fins have had that specific pick.

It's a selection that came about when Miami went trade crazy last month with both the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles that saw the Dolphins move down from the No. 3 pick, but also get plenty of picks in future seasons.

Those trades also likely solidified Tua Tagovailoa's spot as Miami's starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Now, head coach Brian Flores along with general manager Chris Greer and the front office are looking for those who can help get the Dolphins back into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Does that mean one of the big name wide receivers and tight ends available? Does Miami go for an offensive lineman to help keep Tua's jersey as clean as possible? Do the Fins surprise everyone and go with yet another quarterback in the first round?

Here's a look at the six best options for the Dolphins at the No. 6 pick:

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 13: LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) finds open field after a pass reception during the CFP National Championship game between the LSU Tigers and Clemson Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WR Ja'Marr Chase (LSU)

When last we saw Chase on the field, he was busy finishing up a season of nearly 1,800 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns by helping the Tigers bring home the 2019 national title. Chase opted out of the 2020 season, leaving some to wonder if the year off might hurt his draft stock.

That doesn't seem to be the case, at least as far as Miami is concerned. Almost every major mock draft released so far as Chase being one of the two names experts think the Dolphins select if he's still available.

GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 3: Kyle Pitts #84 of the Florida Gators makes a touchdown catch in the endzone against the South Carolina Gamecocks on October 3, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Evan Lapek/Collegiate Images/Getty Images)

TE Kyle Pitts (Florida)

Folks in South Florida who bleed orange and blue would love another Gator on the roster, while the front office would love a giant target who hauled in 12 touchdowns last season while winning the Mackey Award as the country's top tight end.

A selection of Pitts would also make history as he would be the first tight end the Dolphins would pick in the first round in franchise history. If Chase has been selected, folks may be trading that blue for teal this coming NFL season.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs with the ball during the College Football Playoff National Championship football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

WR Devonta Smith (Alabama)

When last we saw Smith in action, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner was hauling in three touchdowns and 215 yards - in the first half - of the national title game being played inside of Hard Rock Stadium. The performance has some fans salivating at the thought if it happening each Sunday.

Some mock drafts are not giving Smith a lot of love, with some expressing concerns about his size at 6'1" tall - an interesting criticism since that makes him an inch taller than Chase. If Miami is smart, they make sure to give Smith plenty of attention before Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 24: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kate Luffman/Collegiate Images/Getty Images)

WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)

For Waddle, an already crazy season in 2020 was cut short with a devastating leg injury against Tennessee. He was able to make it back in time for the national title game, catching three passes in helping Alabama throttle Ohio State.

Waddle actually had more receiving yards in just five games last season than he did in all of 2019 - but in a league where your time table to play is already short, the strength of his leg might have some questioning if he is a smart pick at No. 6 or even in the top 10.

FRISCO, TX - JANUARY 11: Trey Lance #5 of the North Dakota State Bison looks to pass the ball against the James Madison Dukes during the Division I FCS Football Championship held at Toyota Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. North Dakota State defeated James Madison 28-20 to win the national title. (Photo by Justin Tafoya/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

QB Trey Lance (North Dakota State)

While the lack of interest in trading Tagovailoa might signal he has the starting job in the bag, Lance might be someone the Dolphins should take for a test drive especially with Ryan Fitzpatick now taking snaps in Washington.

Lance started just one full season at quarterback for the Bison, but finished that year with just under 3,900 total yards and 42 combined touchdowns to go with no interceptions while winning a FCS national title. He's the mobile quarterback Tagovailoa is without Tua's injury issues.

EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 22: University of Oregon OL Penei Sewell (58) pass blocks during a college football game between the Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal on September 22, 2018, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.(Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

OT Penei Sewell (Oregon)

Sewell joined Chase, Lance and several other big name players in opting out during the 2020 season, but when he was on the field for the Ducks he was arguably one of the best offensive lineman in college football.

The Outland Trophy winner and unanimous All-American in 2019 comes into the draft standing 6'6" tall and is the size of most highway entrances. He is someone who could protect a fellow Samoan-American in Tagovailoa and, as well all know, the Dolphins are not shy about drafting offensive lineman early on.

NBC 6 SportsMiami Dolphins2021 nfl draft
