Fins Extra Point: Who Should Miami Select With No. 6 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft?

For the Miami Dolphins, history will be made Thursday night as the team will have the No. 6 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft - the first time the Fins have had that specific pick.

It's a selection that came about when Miami went trade crazy last month with both the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles that saw the Dolphins move down from the No. 3 pick, but also get plenty of picks in future seasons.

Those trades also likely solidified Tua Tagovailoa's spot as Miami's starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Now, head coach Brian Flores along with general manager Chris Greer and the front office are looking for those who can help get the Dolphins back into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Does that mean one of the big name wide receivers and tight ends available? Does Miami go for an offensive lineman to help keep Tua's jersey as clean as possible? Do the Fins surprise everyone and go with yet another quarterback in the first round?

Here's a look at the six best options for the Dolphins at the No. 6 pick:

WR Ja'Marr Chase (LSU)

When last we saw Chase on the field, he was busy finishing up a season of nearly 1,800 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns by helping the Tigers bring home the 2019 national title. Chase opted out of the 2020 season, leaving some to wonder if the year off might hurt his draft stock.

That doesn't seem to be the case, at least as far as Miami is concerned. Almost every major mock draft released so far as Chase being one of the two names experts think the Dolphins select if he's still available.

TE Kyle Pitts (Florida)

Folks in South Florida who bleed orange and blue would love another Gator on the roster, while the front office would love a giant target who hauled in 12 touchdowns last season while winning the Mackey Award as the country's top tight end.

A selection of Pitts would also make history as he would be the first tight end the Dolphins would pick in the first round in franchise history. If Chase has been selected, folks may be trading that blue for teal this coming NFL season.

WR Devonta Smith (Alabama)

When last we saw Smith in action, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner was hauling in three touchdowns and 215 yards - in the first half - of the national title game being played inside of Hard Rock Stadium. The performance has some fans salivating at the thought if it happening each Sunday.

Some mock drafts are not giving Smith a lot of love, with some expressing concerns about his size at 6'1" tall - an interesting criticism since that makes him an inch taller than Chase. If Miami is smart, they make sure to give Smith plenty of attention before Thursday.

WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)

For Waddle, an already crazy season in 2020 was cut short with a devastating leg injury against Tennessee. He was able to make it back in time for the national title game, catching three passes in helping Alabama throttle Ohio State.

Waddle actually had more receiving yards in just five games last season than he did in all of 2019 - but in a league where your time table to play is already short, the strength of his leg might have some questioning if he is a smart pick at No. 6 or even in the top 10.

QB Trey Lance (North Dakota State)

While the lack of interest in trading Tagovailoa might signal he has the starting job in the bag, Lance might be someone the Dolphins should take for a test drive especially with Ryan Fitzpatick now taking snaps in Washington.

Lance started just one full season at quarterback for the Bison, but finished that year with just under 3,900 total yards and 42 combined touchdowns to go with no interceptions while winning a FCS national title. He's the mobile quarterback Tagovailoa is without Tua's injury issues.

OT Penei Sewell (Oregon)

Sewell joined Chase, Lance and several other big name players in opting out during the 2020 season, but when he was on the field for the Ducks he was arguably one of the best offensive lineman in college football.

The Outland Trophy winner and unanimous All-American in 2019 comes into the draft standing 6'6" tall and is the size of most highway entrances. He is someone who could protect a fellow Samoan-American in Tagovailoa and, as well all know, the Dolphins are not shy about drafting offensive lineman early on.