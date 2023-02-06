Five interesting facts about Eagles coach Nick Sirianni originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Philadelphia Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni are headed to Super Bowl LVII.

The 41-year-old coach is taking the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in franchise history after boasting a 14-3 regular season record.

The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday as they seek their second-ever title.

Ahead of the Eagles-Chiefs showdown, here are five things to know about head coach Sirianni:

Nick Sirianni won three national championships

Nick Sirianni played wide receiver at the Division III school Mount Union in Ohio where he won three national championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

During his senior year in 2003, he accumulated 998 yards and 13 touchdowns and went on to graduate with a degree in education.

Nick Sirianni began coaching college football before the NFL

Nick Sirianni started his football coaching career at his alma mater Mount Union, serving as the program's defensive backs coach.

He was then hired by the Indiana University of Pennslyvania where he coached receivers for three seasons.

Nick Sirianna met his wife while working for the Chiefs

Nick Sirianni met his now-wife Brett Ashley Sirianni when he landed his first NFL coaching job with the Chiefs in the early 2010s.

The two got married on June 22, 2013, in Kansas City.

They have three kids Jacob, Taylor and Miles who were born in 2015, 2017 and 2020, respectively.

Nick Sirianni's first NFL coaching job was with the Chiefs

Nick Sirianni entered the NFL coaching the Kansas City Chiefs as its offensive quality control coach in 2009.

In 2013, he joined the San Diego Chargers franchise, serving in similar roles as with the Chiefs.

Sirianni had a quick stint with the Los Angeles Chargers, finishing up the 2016-17 season as a wide receivers coach.

He then moved on with the Indianapolis Colts for two seasons as the team's offensive coordinator.

In 2021, Sirianni became the Eagles' head coach.

Nick Sirianni made an immediate impact for the Eagles

Nick Sirianni was the only first-year coach to lead a team to the playoffs in the 2021 NFL season.

He was also the third Eagles head coach to make the playoffs in their first year as head coach.

This season, the Eagles had a 14-3 regular season record and Sirianni leads the team to their fourth Super Bowl in franchise history.