The Florida Gators have moved their football game scheduled for Saturday due to the impending threats from Hurricane Ian.

UF's game vs. Eastern Washington will now be played Sunday at noon at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. All tickets for Saturday's game will be honored Sunday.

In another schedule move, USF's scheduled home game Saturday against East Carolina will now be played at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.