FMU Lions

Florida Memorial Univ. Reveals Football Schedule for First Season in Over 60 Years

The slate of games that includes five home contests scheduled to be played at the Betty T. Ferguson complex in Miami Gardens

Florida Memorial University

The Florida Memorial University Lions will do something this fall that hasn't taken place since the late parts of 1958 - field a football team.

On Monday, the school announced their schedule for the upcoming season in a slate of games that includes five home contests scheduled to be played at the Betty T. Ferguson complex in Miami Gardens.

“We’re going to play one of the toughest schedules in NAIA, right out the gate…and we love it,” athletics director Ernest Jones said of the schedule that features five games against teams ranked in the Top 25 last season.

Local

Florida 3 hours ago

Health Officials Confirm Dengue Fever Case in Florida Keys

Palm Beach County 5 hours ago

‘I Wanted a Better Bike’: Man Arrested for Trying to Rob Bicycles From Florida Couple

“We want to put ourselves in position to train and compete with the best in the country because that’s who were and that’s what we do," head coach Tim "Ice" Harris said.

The schedule for 2020 is:

August 29th - vs. Reinhardt (1 PM)

September 5th - at Lindsey Wilson

Sept. 12th - vs. Edward Waters (1 PM)

Sept. 26th - at Bethel

Oct. 3rd - at Webber International

Oct. 10th - vs. St. Thomas (Homecoming) (1 PM)

Oct. 17th - at Warner

Oct. 24th - at Keiser

Nov. 7th - vs. Ava Maria (1 PM)

Nov. 14th - vs. Southeastern (1 PM)

Jones said the school could add an 11th game to the schedule, but declined to say when that could be announced.

This article tagged under:

FMU Lions
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us