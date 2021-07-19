Florida Panthers Announce 2021 Preseason Schedule

Fresh off a playoff series setback against the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers will get a chance to get back on the ice against their in-state foes.

The Panthers announced the seven game slate, with Florida hosting the Nashville Predators for a doubleheader on Sunday, September 26th.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hockey in South Florida will be back sooner than you think 😻



🗓 » https://t.co/Tn2MFOFVXr pic.twitter.com/hkqUHrj2Wf — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) July 19, 2021

The October 5th game in Orlando between the Panthers and the Lightning will be third meeting the teams have played in the city and the first since 2018.

Ticket information and the 2021-22 regular season schedule will be released at a later time.