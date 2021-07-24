Florida Panthers Select Mackie Samoskevich in 1st Round of NHL Draft

The Florida Panthers made their first selection of the 2021 NHL Draft late Friday night - but it won't be someone you can expect to see inside the BB&T Center any time soon.

Florida selected forward Mackie Samoskevich with the 24th overall pick, with the Connecticut native already committed to playing for the University of Michigan in the 2021-22 season.

“Mackie is a dynamic playmaking forward who possesses great awareness and competitiveness,” said General Manager Bill Zito. “He is able to utilize his skills to beat opposing defenders on a consistent basis, and we look forward to watching him continue his success at the University of Michigan in 2021-22.”

The 18-year-old has spent parts of the last three seasons playing for the Chicago Steel of the United States Hockey League, where he amassed 73 points over 85 career games.

He produced 10 points in eight postseason games to help lead Chicago to a Clark Cup championship last season.

The NHL Draft continues Saturday with the Panthers entering the day holding five picks over the remaining rounds.