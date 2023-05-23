How 9-Year-Old Hockey Prodigy Wynter Coombs Formed Special Bond With Panthers Star Brandon Montour

Wynter Coombs, a 9-year-old hockey player, is turning heads on and off the ice.

"It made me feel really good because there's not a lot of girls that play hockey out there," Coombs said.

Her journey from her early days as a Panthers fan in infancy has ultimately led to a special bond with Panthers star defenseman, Brandon Montour.

During warmups, the two share a unique ritual that has become an internet sensation.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"He makes a face at me and I do it back," Coombs shared.

In addition to exchanging silly faces, Montour has made a routine of back-checking the glass where Wynter and her family stand and watch.

"I felt really happy because he doesn’t do it to anybody else," she added.

Before the Panthers departed for the Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, Montour made a point to acknowledge his number one fan with a personalized shout-out and an autographed photo.

“Hey Wynter! Brandon here,” he said. “Just wanted to say thanks in reach out for all of the support. I notice you in the crowd cheering us loud. The whole team is excited for this next round. Keep cheering for us because we are going to keep working extremely hard. And like I said, thanks for all the support!”

In response, Coombs fired back with her own pep talk to encourage the Panthers, showcasing her team spirit.

“Boys! You need to get it together,” Coombs said. “We need to win this. We’ve never won.”

Following her words of encouragement, the Panthers clinched two thrilling overtime victories in Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Montour spoke one-on-one to NBC6 in Raleigh, North Carolina about his biggest little fan.

“We get a good laugh and a good smile when I see her in her in warmups,” Montour said. “It’s huge. The guys are playing well and guys need that.”

At the reunion for Game 3 at the FLA Live Arena, Coombs was overjoyed.

Florida Panthers hope to make the finals for the first time since 1996. NBC6's Ryan Nelson reports

"Montour nodded because he saw the sign! And I was like, thanks Montour!" Coombs exclaimed.

"He was excited himself to see his biggest fan,” said Kathy Coombs, Wynter’s mother.

The bond between Montour and Coombs is inspirational, according to Wynter's grandfather, Mike Coombs.

"You see Montour, about halfway through the warmups, he starts doing these stretches, and Wynter mimics him," he said.

For the 9-year-old Coombs, hockey is more than just a game. She is passionate about it and plans to continue playing for the rest of her life.