Florida Panthers

Panthers will host the Oilers to start the Stanley Cup Final

The Panthers went 2-0 against the Oilers in the regular season

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Florida Panthers will host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday in game one of the Stanley Cup Final.

This will be the third time the teams meet this season. The Panthers went 2-0 against the Oilers in the regular season, winning 5-1 in their last regular season matchup on Dec. 16.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Florida has gone 32-15-3 in home games and 52-24-6 overall. The Panthers have a 30-6-2 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Edmonton has a 27-21-2 record in road games and a 49-27-6 record overall. The Oilers have gone 54-14-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

TOP PERFORMERS

Carter Verhaeghe has scored 34 goals with 38 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has five goals over the last 10 games.

Connor McDavid has 32 goals and 100 assists for the Oilers. Zach Hyman has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

Sports

Broward County 33 mins ago

Broward County Transit offers $2 rides to fans going to Panthers' Finals games. Here's what to know

NBA Playoffs 1 hour ago

Kristaps Porzingis' big Game 1 fueled by ‘unreal' support from Celtics crowd

LAST 10 GAMES

Panthers: 7-1-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Oilers: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES

Panthers: None listed.

Oilers: Troy Stecher: out (ankle).

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Florida PanthersStanley CupNational Hockey League
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us