Former ‘Canes Assistant Coach Art Kehoe Recovering in Hospital After Suffering Stroke

Kehoe played for the ‘Canes in the 1970s before spending over a quarter century as a coach in a span that included winning all five of the program’s national titles

A longtime former assistant coach for the Miami Hurricanes football team is recovering in the hospital after suffering a stroke.

The Miami Herald reports that Art Kehoe, who played for the ‘Canes in the 1970s before spending over a quarter century as a coach in a span that included winning all five of the program’s national titles, is at Baptist Hospital after suffering the stroke last week.

The 62-year-old Palmetto Bay resident spent time as a graduate assistant before becoming a full-time assistant coach in 1985 and staying until he was fired along with others following the 2005 season. He returned in the 2011 season, but was not retained by former head coach Mark Richt before the 2016 season.

Kehoe, who was inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2002, has spent the last three years helping players prepare for the NFL Draft.

