Ex-UFC champion Francis Ngannou announces death of his 15-month-old son

Francis Ngannou is in mourning.

The former UFC heavyweight champion shared on Monday that his 15-month-old son died April 27. While Ngannou didn't share his cause of death, he paid tribute to his late son on social media.

"Too soon to leave but yet he's gone," he wrote over a black and white photo with his son, alongside his son's birth date and death date. "My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he's laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding."

The 37-year-old — who's very guarded about his personal life and has not shared who his son's mother was — added he was his "best self next to" his son, saying that he doesn't know who he is anymore.

"How do you deal with such a thing?" he continued. "How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don't know what to do and how to deal with this."

Ngannou, 37, also shared about his sadness on X, formerly Twitter, writing, "What's the purpose of life if what we're fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!?"

Asking why life is "so unfair and merciless," he also pondered why it "always takes what we don't have."

Many of the Cameroon native's friends in the MMA and UFC world shared their thoughts and prayers, with Conor McGregor writing on X, "I am so sorry to hear of your loss Francis, my prayers are with you and your family at this time."

Eric Nicksick, Ngannou's coach, also shared a heartfelt message. "It's been a heavy few days, words can't express the pain we all feel for the Ngannou family during this time," he wrote on X. "Please keep Francis and his family in your heart, and may this be a reminder of the fragility of life. Say ‘I love you,' more often, tomorrow isn't guaranteed."