FSU Football Moves Date of 2021 Season Opener Vs. Notre Dame

With the 2020 season still in question over the coronavirus pandemic, the Florida State Seminoles have already made a move on the 2021 football season’s schedule.

The school announced Tuesday that it is moving the date of their season opener against Notre Dame in Tallahassee from Monday, September 6th to Sunday, September 5th in a statement saying the game will “now will have the national spotlight the day before Labor Day."

FSU did not go into further detail about why the move was made.

The Seminoles will now have their season opener on a Sunday for three straight seasons - with their openers against LSU in both 2022 in New Orleans and 2023 in Orlando scheduled for that day.

Notre Dame won the last meeting between the teams, a 42-13 win over the Seminoles during the 2018 season, while FSU holds a 6-3 lead in the series and won the last game played between the teams in Tallahassee during the 2014 season.

Both teams are scheduled to play several times in the upcoming years, with meetings scheduled during the 2024, 2029, 2030, 2032 and 2036 seasons.