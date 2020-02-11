FSU Football Schedules Series With LSU Tigers in 2022, 2023

Two of the top teams in recent college football history will meet on the field in the coming seasons as the Florida State Seminoles have scheduled a two-game series with the LSU Tigers.

The teams will meet starting on September 4, 2022 with a game inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA and the second game coming on September 3, 2023 inside Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

“This series matches two of the iconic brands in college football, and I know our fans will have a great time in New Orleans and Orlando,” Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement.

FSU holds a 7-2 lead in the series with the 2022 game being the first since the teams met in the 1991 season. The Seminoles have won four straight games over the Tigers, who won the national championship last season.

LSU becomes the latest team to schedule a series with the Noles, joining fellow SEC members Alabama (2025 and 2026) and Georgia (2027 and 2028) in recent months.