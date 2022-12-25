Green Bay Comes Back to Shock Miami, Hand Dolphins Their 4th Straight Loss

The Miami Dolphins did not give their fans much to be merry about Sunday - and now, the Fins are wondering where the panic button is.

Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in a game for just the second time in his career as the Dolphins suffered a shocking 26-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers in a frigid Hard Rock Stadium. The loss was Miami's fourth straight and keeps them in the No. 7 spot in the AFC playoff hunt.

Miami (8-7) would get on the board first by marching down the field - with some help from 33 yards on the ground from running back Raheem Mostert - leading to a 46-yard field goal from kicker Jason Sanders. Green Bay (7-8) would return to ensuing kickoff inside the 10-yard line, but the Dolphins' defense pressured Aaron Rodgers and the Packers settled for a 36-yard field goal from Mason Crosby to tie the game at three.

On Miami's next offensive play, Tagovailoa found wide receiver Jaylen Waddle for an 84-yard touchdown to give the Dolphins a 10-3 lead. The Packers responded with a drive that took them inside the five-yard line, where Rodgers found tight end Marcedes Lewis on fourth down for a touchdown.

Green Bay would force a punt from the Dolphins, but could not capitalize and turned the ball over on fourth down to start the second quarter. Miami would capitalized with a 52-yard pass from Tagovailoa to wide receiver Tyreek Hill followed by a 1-yard touchdown from running back Jeff Wilson to retake the lead. The Dolphins would add a 34-yard field goal from Sanders before Crosby's 36-yard field goal to give Miami a 20-13 halftime lead.

The Packers would start the second half with an 11-play drive that ended in a 1-yard touchdown from running back A.J. Dillon to tie the game at 20. After Sanders missed his first field goal attempt since November 6, Green Bay would drive downfield before Rodgers' pass was picked off by Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou for the rookie's first interception.

On the very next play, Miami returned the favor when Tagovailoa was intercepted by Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, setting up a 28-yard field goal from Crosby to give Green Bay its first lead of the game. Miami would drive inside the 30-yard line before Tagovailoa threw his second interception of the game, this one to linebacker De'Vondre Campbell. Green Bay would settle for Crosby's fourth field goal of the game and a six point lead.

Miami get one final chance, but Tagovailoa threw his third interception of the game - this one to Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas - to hand the Dolphins their first home loss since October 15.

Tagovailoa would finish the game 16 of 25 passing for 310 yards and one touchdown to go along with those three picks, his first game with three interceptions since January 3, 2021 at Buffalo. Mostert led Miami with 45 rushing yards while Waddle led all receivers with 143 yards on five catches will Hill adding 103 yards on four catches.

Sunday's game was the fourth time the Dolphins have played on Christmas Day and the team's first December 25 game since the 2006 season. It was also the second coldest home game in franchise history, with a kickoff temperature of 46 degrees.

Miami will close out the road portion of its regular season schedule next Sunday when the Dolphins travel to face the New England Patriots, who they defeated 20-7 in the season opener. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.