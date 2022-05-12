Heat Defeat Sixers in Game 6, Advance to Eastern Conference Finals

For the first 24 minutes of action Thursday night, it looked like the Miami Heat might have some work to do. For the last 24 minutes, it was yet another convincing win and another trip to the next round.

Jimmy Butler was again the star in leading the Heat with 32 points as Miami won 99-90 to win the Eastern Conference semifinals in six games.

Miami took a 48-47 lead into the half thanks to 16 points in the first half from guard Max Strus and 10 points off the bench from guard Tyler Herro.

The Heat extend the lead with a 19-4 start to the third quarter thanks in part to buckets from forwards Butler and P.J. Tucker along with center Bam Adebayo.

Philadelphia finally broke Miami's run with just over four minutes left in the quarter and cut the Heat's lead to 11 points entering the final quarter.

Three straight baskets by Adebayo and guard Victor Oladipo opened the fourth and Miami was well on their way to a second Eastern Conference Finals appearance in the last three seasons. The Sixers outscored Miami 18-7 to end the game and make the score closer than it actually was.

Strus finished the game with 20 points, equaling the number of points scored by Philadelphia star center Joel Embiid.

Miami will be making their ninth all-time appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals, going 6-2 in their previous trips. The Heat will play the winner of the semifinal between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, with the Bucks holding a 3-2 series lead entering Friday's Game 6.