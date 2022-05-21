Heat Hold Off 2nd Half Comeback, Win Game 3 Over Celtics

In a game where both teams lost their best player for a period of time, the Miami Heat did enough to hold on and get a crucial victory.

Bam Adebayo scored 31 points to lead the Heat in a 109-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, giving Miami a 2-1 lead in the series.

Miami took a 62-47 lead into halftime, led by a monster first quarter and 16 points in the first half from center Bam Adebayo. Boston cut into the lead in the second quarter thanks to 15 points from guard Jaylen Brown.

The second half started with the news that Miami forward Jimmy Butler was out for the remainder of the game with knee inflammation. Less than two minutes into the third quarter, Boston guard Marcus Smart was helped off the court with an ankle injury before later returning.

The Celtics would cut the deficit down to 10 points before the Heat pushed it back up to 15 points after three quarters.

Miami extended the lead to start the fourth quarter before Boston responded, getting 10 straight points from Brown to cut the deficit to one. The Heat got back on the board when guard Max Strus nailed a three-pointer and Adebayo hit a runner that extended the lead to six points.

Strus had 16 points for Miami while forward P.J. Tucker added 17 points. Kyle Lowry, who had missed the previous four games, had 11 points. Brown led all scorers with 40 points while Al Horford added 20 points.

Game 4 is Monday night in Boston.