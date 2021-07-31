Higuain Records a Pair, Inter Miami CF Takes Down Montreal

Sports

Higuain sealed the victory for Miami in the 69th minute, assisted by Gregore

Gonzalo Higuain scored a pair of goals and Inter Miami defeated CF Montreal 2-1 Saturday.

Joaquin Torres gave Montreal (6-6-4) a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute. Higuain tied it at 1-1 for Miami (3-8-3)

Montreal outshot Miami 10-8, with two shots on goal to four for Miami.

Nick Marsman made one save for Miami. James Pantemis had two saves for Montreal.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Miami visits Orlando City and Montreal hosts Atlanta United.

