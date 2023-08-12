Honoring Dwyane Wade: Top career moments of Miami Heat legend entering Basketball Hall of Fame

From the day he was drafted with the fifth overall pick by the Miami Heat in the 2003 NBA Draft, Dwyane Tyrone Wade Jr. has made quite the name for himself in South Florida - and established himself as one of the top sports figures ever to come from this area.

It's not just the athletic achievements - three NBA titles, 13-time NBA All-Star and 8-time All-NBA team member - and it's not just what he meant for the community, like his support after the deadly Parkland school shooting. Dwyane Wade became part of South Florida and built a loyal following in what was commonly known as 'Wade County.'

His career in South Florida can be broken up into three chapters.

Chapter 1: The debut

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Part of a rookie class that include such stars as LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Carmelo Anthony, Wade led the Heat in scoring during the postseason during the 2003-04 season. After helping Miami advance to the Eastern Conference Finals the following season, Wade cemented his legacy in the 2005-06 season.

After Miami went down 0-2 in the NBA Finals to Dallas, Wade averaged over 39 points each of the next four games to help the Heat clinch its first ever NBA title - all while being named the Finals MVP along the way.

A shoulder injury the following season and Miami missing the playoffs in 2007-08 was quickly forgotten by a gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a NBA scoring championship the following season. After being eliminated in the 2010 postseason, things would soon change for the Heat that no one could have expected.

Chapter 2: The big three era

In July 2010, the sports world was turned upside down by the fact that Miami resigned Wade and brought in both James and Bosh to create one of the first 'super team' franchises.

What took place over the next four seasons is mind boggling to think about. Miami went to the NBA Finals each year, winning two titles along the way. Miami had a 27-game win streak in the 2012-13 season and were cultural icons across the area. At the same time, Wade emerged as a true leader and took a supporting role behind LeBron.

In the summer of 2014, the era ended when James returned to Cleveland and the Heat missed the postseason for just the second time ever. After making it to the playoffs in 2015-16, Wade would shock the sports world when he joined his hometown Chicago Bulls, playing one season before signing with Cleveland.

Chapter 3: The return

In February 2018, Wade was traded back to the Heat and received a standing ovation in his first game back. Along the way, he became just the ninth player ever to score 20,000 points while also serving as a source of healing for the community after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Wade announced he would retire following the 2018-19 season, scoring 30 points in his final home game and recording his fifth triple-double in his final game as a member of the Heat. His No. 3 was retired in February 2020 - cementing his place as one of the top athletes to ever play in South Florida.