How to Watch Dolphins Vs. Jaguars: Live Stream, Start Time in London

The NFL International Series wraps up for the 2021 season in Week 6 as the Miami Dolphins take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars, acting as the home team at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, have yet to win a game this year, but they could be inspired by returning to their “second home” in London. Jacksonville has built quite the following in England, playing in seven London games since the NFL began its International Series in 2007. Their three wins in London are tied for the most in NFL history with the New England Patriots.

The Jaguars are hoping their London fanbase can help Trevor Lawrence feel at home. The No. 1 overall pick is finally coming into form entering his sixth career NFL game. Lawrence threw for 273 yards and one touchdown in Jacksonville’s last game against the Tennessee Titans. He’s currently thrown for six touchdowns, eight interceptions and 229 yards per game so far this season. Lawrence is looking to become the first NFL rookie quarterback to win a game in London. None of the five other rookies managed to come back to the stats with a victory, with New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson being the latest to suffer a defeat with Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Dolphins are looking for their first win since losing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 1. Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury in the first quarter of the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots on Sept. 12 and backup QB Jacoby Brissett has had his ups and downs since taking over. Miami currently is one of the worst offenses in the NFL, averaging just 4.4 yards per play. The Dolphins have struggled to throw the ball with Brissett under center, averaging 5.7 yards per pass attempt and only scoring eight touchdowns. The good news for Miami is that the Jaguars’ defense also ranks near the bottom of the league in pass defense. Jacksonville is currently allowing 9.6 yards per pass attempt and opposing quarterbacks to complete 73.5 % of their passes.

Tagovailoa was activated from injured reserve and returned to practice on Wednesday, but who will get the start for the Dolphins on Sunday still remains to be seen. Miami’s last trip to London resulted in a 24-17 loss to the Jets at Wembley Stadium in 2015.

Here is everything you need to know about the overseas Dolphins-Jaguars Week 6 game:

Where and when do the Dolphins and Jaguars play in Week 6?

The Dolphins-Jaguars game will be played at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 10. The matchup will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Which channel will the Dolphins-Jaguars game be on?

The London game between the Dolphins and Jaguars will be aired on CBS.

How can I watch the Dolphins-Jaguars game in London online?

You’ll be able to stream the Dolphins-Jaguars overseas matchup live on Paramount+ and on fuboTV (free trial).

Who is favored to win the Dolphins vs. Jaguars matchup?

The Dolphins are slight favorites over the winless Jags in Sunday’s game, according to PointsBet.

What is the weather going to be like in London for the Dolphins-Falcons game?

Sunday afternoon in London will be mostly cloudy with a high of 60 degrees Fahrenheit. There is a slight chance of rain, and the winds will be around 7 mph.