Inter Miami Shut Out by FC Barcelona in Historic Friendly Match

Inter Miami CF hosted La Liga giants FC Barcelona for a historic friendly at a sold-out DRV PNK Stadium on Tuesday night in front of a stadium with 19,113 passionate supporters present in which the visitors earned a 6-0 victory.

"It was a brilliant occasion to play, you could feel the buzz in the air, the supporters…We now experienced what a sold out DRV PNK feels like and I think from a playing point of view, the game was always going to be, for us, something to enjoy," said head coach Phil Neville. "I thought it was a brilliant learning experience for all involved, I thought that we had to dig in, we had to fight."

The match pitted Inter Miami against the Spanish side for its second-ever international friendly and featured the largest crowd in DRV PNK Stadium history.

First-half goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raphinha and Ansu Fati gave the visitors a lead heading into the break.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The second half saw Barcelona net three more goals, this time scored by Gavi, Memphis Depay, and Ousmane Dembélé.

Inter Miami will now resume MLS regular season action when it travels to take on New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.