Inter Miami to Host FC Barcelona for July 19th Friendly Match

One of the most well known soccer teams on the planet will be making a South Florida stop once again this summer.

Inter Miami announced Thursday it will host a friendly match on July 19th against FC Barcelona at DRV PNK Stadium.

“To bring a club the caliber of FC Barcelona to South Florida will continue to put our region on the map as a global fútbol epicenter,” Inter Miami CF Chief Business Officer Xavier Asensi said. “We are proud and excited to bring this great game to DRV PNK Stadium for our growing, passionate and multi-cultural fanbase.”

Barca, the five-time UEFA Champions League, 26-time LaLiga, 31-time Copa del Rey and three-time FIFA Club World Cup champions, will be playing in South Florida for the first time since 2019.

They will play a second game in the United States against Major League Soccer member New York Red Bulls on July 30th.

"We are proud to return to the United States and play these two games in a country that is strategic for us as it is a territory where we have a large fan base and where football has experienced great growth in recent years, especially among the new generations,” said FC Barcelona Vice-president, Marketing Area, Juli Guiu.