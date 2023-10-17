Is Messi playing tonight in Argentina's World Cup qualifier vs. Peru?

Lionel Messi didn't start on Thursday, but Argentina got past Paraguay 1-0 thanks to Nicolas Otamendi's set-piece goal.

Instead of claiming his usual start, Messi came off the bench as he continues to build fitness from a recent injury. La Pulga entered the game in the 53rd minute and helped Argentina see out the win, though not much clicked for him from an individual stand point.

But his health will obviously be key for La Albiceleste to maintain their current form, as Messi remains an integral component to Lionel Scaloni's system.

Here's what to know about Messi's status for the qualifier vs. Peru on Tuesday:

Will Messi play tonight vs. Peru?

After going through training and building up match fitness, Messi is on pace to be in the matchday squad to face Peru. Whether he's deemed fit enough to start is a different question, though multiple reports before the game Tuesday indicated he'll start.

What time does Argentina vs. Peru 2026 World Cup qualifier start?

Kick-off time from Estadio Nacional in Peru is slated for 10 p.m. ET.

Where can I watch the Argentina-Peru 2026 World Cup qualifier?

The game will be available to stream via Fanatiz.

Six countries will host the soccer tournament.