Is Messi playing tonight in Inter Miami's game vs. Charlotte?

The 2023 MLS regular season is coming to a close.

Inter Miami has just two games left on its calendar, both against Charlotte with the first being at home and the second away.

But it will also be Inter Miami's last two games of the season, as its slow start to the year prior to Lionel Messi's arrival eliminated the team from postseason contention.

But will Messi be available for the game vs. Charlotte on Wednesday? Here's what to know about La Pulga's status:

Will Messi play tonight vs. Charlotte?

Messi will not play tonight vs. Charlotte due to the game being in close proximity to the October international break. Messi most recently played Tuesday against Peru -- where he scored a 10-minute brace -- while on international duty with Argentina, which does not provide him ample recovery time to suit up a day later for Inter Miami.

Messi, however, did say he plans to play in Inter Miami's regular-season finale on Saturday, Oct. 21.

What time is the Inter Miami vs. Charlotte MLS game?

Kick-off time from DRV PNK Stadium is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Charlotte MLS game

The action will be available to stream via Apple TV (paid subscription).

