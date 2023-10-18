Lionel Messi

Is Messi playing tonight in Inter Miami's game vs. Charlotte?

It's the penultimate regular-season game for Inter Miami

By Sanjesh Singh

Messi
Getty

The 2023 MLS regular season is coming to a close.

Inter Miami has just two games left on its calendar, both against Charlotte with the first being at home and the second away.

But it will also be Inter Miami's last two games of the season, as its slow start to the year prior to Lionel Messi's arrival eliminated the team from postseason contention.

But will Messi be available for the game vs. Charlotte on Wednesday? Here's what to know about La Pulga's status:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Will Messi play tonight vs. Charlotte?

Messi will not play tonight vs. Charlotte due to the game being in close proximity to the October international break. Messi most recently played Tuesday against Peru -- where he scored a 10-minute brace -- while on international duty with Argentina, which does not provide him ample recovery time to suit up a day later for Inter Miami.

Messi, however, did say he plans to play in Inter Miami's regular-season finale on Saturday, Oct. 21.

World Cup Oct 11

Australia in talks with Indonesia about a possible challenge to Saudi Arabia for the 2034 World Cup

fifa world cup Oct 4

2030 World Cup to be held in 6 countries across 3 continents for 100th anniversary

What time is the Inter Miami vs. Charlotte MLS game?

Kick-off time from DRV PNK Stadium is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Charlotte MLS game

The action will be available to stream via Apple TV (paid subscription).

Lionel Messi’s stellar performance with Inter Miami this summer has benefited these three promising soccer players.

This article tagged under:

Lionel MessisoccerInter MiamiMLSCharlotte
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us