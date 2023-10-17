Lionel Messi scores first-half brace in Argentina-Peru

Lionel Messi is inevitable.

The Argentine star made his return to Lionel Scaloni's starting XI on Tuesday in 2026 World Cup qualifying action vs. Peru after being a substitute vs. Paraguay on Thursday.

And how did Messi re-announce himself? With two goals in 10 minutes for a first-half brace.

The first came on a transition opportunity in the 32nd minute. Left winger Nico Gonzalez delivered a cutback pass from the left flank that Messi connected with first time, beating goalie Pedro Gallese in mesmerizing fashion.

He added his second 10 minutes later. Left back Nicolas Tagliafico broke Peru's 4-4-2 mid-block with an incisive through ball to Enzo Fernandez, whose cutback pass came off striker Julian Alvarez and to Messi, who once again buried it first time.

MESSI AGAIN!!



Leo has a brace vs. Peru. 😤

pic.twitter.com/n1njZ3UfUW — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 18, 2023

The 36-year-old continues to shine, with this game being his first start after returning from a muscular injury.

