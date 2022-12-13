Jordan Love will request trade in 2023, Packers insider believes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

No love lost? Well, maybe just a bit.

Jordan Love has patiently waited his turn to be the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback, but as the team leans toward Aaron Rodgers being their chosen signal caller, it may be time that Love forces Green Bay’s hand.

One Green Bay inside reporter believes that Love will demand a trade from the Packers if he's not the starting QB next season.

“I had a really great conversation with Jordan [Love] on Friday afternoon,” Packers reporter Jason Wilde said. “I think he very clearly, even though he wouldn’t flat-out say it, he does not want to sit for another year. So, if we get to year four, and Rodgers does come back, I am fairly confident that he will seek a trade.”

Wilde said he left the conversation confident that Love will request a trade.

It's not the first time that a Packers season has been riddled with quarterback drama, and Love has been there to see it all. The 24-year-old backup quarterback has been on the Packers' bench since he was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and it's rare to see a first-round quarterback sitting for over three seasons. He may be ready to move on if he doesn’t get the starting nod sooner than later.

But seeing how much money Aaron Rodgers could make if he keeps playing in the NFL, it’s hard to see him decide to step away from the Packers.

Rodgers has three years left on a mega four-year deal that he signed in March, which means it's highly unlikely that he walks away from the team. Most believe that he will return for the Packers come next season.

Since entering the league, Love has played extremely limited snaps in his career. He's thrown 80 passes for 597 yards and scored three touchdowns and three interceptions. But he has proven his capabilities during Rodgers’ absence this season.

The Packers are currently 5-8, and the team’s postseason chances are looking very low. So chances are, the 2023 offseason will be an interesting one in Green Bay.

Love may not be the only that sees his worth with some fans on social media also believing he's the future of the Packers.

The Packers have not had much to worry about in the quarterbacks since 1992 when the team traded for Brett Favre after his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons. But now, the future could be rocky if they decide to let Love go.

The Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst revealed that the Packers want Love to remain on a fifth-year option, praising him for his development during his time in Green Bay.

“We’re really pleased with his progression, and what he’s been able to do,” Gutekunst said about Love. “I think it would be really good for him, the growth that you need to go through. Seeing things for the first time. Making the mistakes that you need to make. But I think from our end of it, we’ve seen what we need to see.”

But will that be enough to keep Love around? We'll just have to wait and see