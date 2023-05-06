Kentucky Derby Winner Mage's Connections to South Florida Are Plentiful

After crossing the finish line first in the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, Mage added to the list of sports success involving South Florida this year.

The colt, which won the race in front of over 150,000 people at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, is co-owned by two people with connections to the area. Ramiro Restrepo, a University of Miami grad, and South Florida resident Gustavo Delgado Jr. each own 25 percent stake in the horse.

Mage was a 16-to-1 favorite entering the race, which was the second win of its career. Its previous victory came during an undercard race in the Pegasus World Cup held in January at Gulfstream Park.

Mage also finished runner-up to Forte during April's Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park. Forte, co-owned by Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola, was scratched from the race Saturday morning due to a bruised foot.