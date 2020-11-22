MLS

Leal, Mukhtar, McCarty Score for Nashville to End Inter Miami's Season in Playoff Debut

Mukhtar sent Miami goalkeeper John McCarthy diving the wrong way on a penalty kick in the 24th minute

Randall Leal and Hany Mukhtar scored 10 minutes apart in the first half and Nashville beat Inter Miami 3-0 on Friday night in an all-expansion play-in round game.

Nashville advanced to face Toronto FC, last year's runner-up, on Tuesday night in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Leal scored the club's first playoff goal in the 14th minute with a shot from distance. Mukhtar sent Miami goalkeeper John McCarthy diving the wrong way on a penalty kick in the 24th.

Sports

florida gators 18 hours ago

Trask, No. 6 Florida Get “Ho-Hum” Win Over Vandy, 38-17

Florida State University Nov 21

No. 4 Clemson’s Game at Florida State Postponed

Dax McCarty, who played in his 24 MLS playoff games, made it 3-0 in the 57th by dribbling it from midfield to the top of the 18-yard box and curling a shot inside the post. Goalkeeper Joe Willis made three saves.

There was an announced crowd of 3,240 at Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLSInter Miaminashville sc
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us