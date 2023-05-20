Marlins Beat Giants 1-0, Improve to 15-2 in 1-Run Games

Braxton Garrett and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and the Miami Marlins scored an unearned run in the eighth inning on a Jon Berti single to beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0 Saturday.

Miami (24-22) improved to 15-2 in one-run games but has been outscored 211-159 this season. The Marlins won for the fifth time in six games and stopped the Giants' four-game winning streak.

Miami scored in the eighth against Tyler Rogers (0-4). Garrett Hampson reached on third baseman J.D. Davis’s fielding error, Xavier Edwards sacrificed and Berti followed with a single past first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr.

Garrett allowed one hit in 6 1/3 innings, a single to Thairo Estrada on his first pitch of the day. He walked one and struck out eight for the second straight start, matching his season high.

San Francisco did not get another hit until the eighth, when Patrick Bailey punched a two-out single through through the right side against Tanner Scott for his first major league hit. Bryce Johnson reached on a bunt single, and Dylon Floro relieved nd got Estrada to ground into the third out.

Floro finished the Marlins second shutout this season, getting four outs for his fifth save. San Francisco was shut out for the fifth time,

J.T. Chargois (1-0) got two outs for the win.

Bailey, the Giants’ first-round draft pick in the 2020 amateur draft, made his first major league start. The Giants took Bailey one pick ahead of infielder Casey Schmitt, who made his debut May 9 and his given the Giants a big offensive lift.

Logan Webb allowed four hits and two walks but struck out seven and induced two double plays. The Giants’ Opening Day starter is 3-1 with a 1.74 ERA over his past six starts after losing his first four with a 4.94 ERA. Saturday marked his first no-decision.

Marlins left fielder Bryan De La Cruz singled with one out in the fourth inning to extend the majors' longest active hit streak to 14 games. Major league batting leader Luis Arreaz had opened the inning with a single off Webb, who got Joey Wendle to ground into a double play.

UP NEXT

San Francisco tries for its second straight series victory and for a 5-1 homestand when Alex Wood (0-0, 2.87) starts Sunday against Jesús Luzardo (3-2, 3.16) in a matchup of left-handers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports