Marlins Park to Host Super Bowl 54 Opening Night Events

With just 54 days before Super Bowl 54, the NFL is revealing what the big game’s opening night event at Marlins Park will offer fans.

The January 27th event kicks off a week of Super Bowl festivities - starting with media interviews of players and coaches from both teams. It's the only time they will come together before the big game.

It's also the first time fans will be invited onto the field to watch the interviews. In years past, fans were relegated to the bleachers.

Fans will also get autographs from NFL legends, and have the opportunity to pose for pictures with a life-sized Lombardy Trophy.

$25 tickets are now on sale for 10,000 fans to attend opening night.