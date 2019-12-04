Super Bowl

Marlins Park to Host Super Bowl 54 Opening Night Events

The January 27th event kicks off a week of Super Bowl festivities - starting with media interviews of players and coaches from both teams

With just 54 days before Super Bowl 54, the NFL is revealing what the big game’s opening night event at Marlins Park will offer fans.

The January 27th event kicks off a week of Super Bowl festivities - starting with media interviews of players and coaches from both teams. It's the only time they will come together before the big game.

It's also the first time fans will be invited onto the field to watch the interviews. In years past, fans were relegated to the bleachers.

Local

News You Should Know 2 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Sewage Spill Saga in Fort Lauderdale, Final Day of Hanukkah Amid Fears

Only in Florida 4 hours ago

Florida Man Arrested After Officers Watch Theft of Car on His Instagram Feed

Fans will also get autographs from NFL legends, and have the opportunity to pose for pictures with a life-sized Lombardy Trophy.

$25 tickets are now on sale for 10,000 fans to attend opening night.

This article tagged under:

Super BowlSportsSuper Bowl LIVMarlins Park
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us