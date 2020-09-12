MLS

Mauricio Pereyra Lifts Orlando City Over Inter Miami

Brek Shea scored for Inter Miami (2-7-2) on a header, getting the ball past the outstretched arm of diving Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese

Mauricio Pereyra scored in the 69th minute to lift Orlando City past Inter Miami, 2-1 on Saturday night.

Pereyra has five goals for the Lions (5-2-4).

An own goal from Andres Reyes accounted for Orlando City's score in the 34th minute. Reyes tried to clear but ended up deflecting into his net. Brek Shea scored for Inter Miami (2-7-2) on a header, getting the ball past the outstretched arm of diving Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese in the 65th.

Inter Miami's penalty-kick goal and Orlando City's Rodrigo Schlegel red card were both reversed in the 76th minute after an offside call. Orlando City's Nani had a free kick hit the crossbar in the 11th minute.

