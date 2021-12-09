college basketball

McGusty Has Career-High 29 in Hurricanes' 76-59 Victory

Kameron McGusty and Isaiah Wong combined for 29 of Miami's 41 second-half points when the Hurricanes extended a nine-point halftime lead to as many as 19

By The Associated Press

Kameron McGusty scored a career-high 29 points, Isaiah Wong added 20 and Miami defeated Lipscomb 76-59 on Wednesday night.

McGusty and Wong combined for 29 of Miami's 41 second-half points when the Hurricanes extended a nine-point halftime lead to as many as 19.

McGusty was 12-of-19 shooting with four 3-pointers and Wong shot 9 of 13. Jordan Miller added 12 points.

McGusty hit two 3-pointers and scored the first eight points in a 14-5 run that put Miami (7-3) up by double figures for good midway through the second half.

Lipscomb's Kaleb Coleman hit a couple of 3-pointers and scored 10 straight points for a one-point lead midway through the first half before Miami went on a 14-0 run bookended by 3-pointers from Wooga Poplar and McGusty. The Hurricanes led 35-26 at halftime.

The Bisons (5-5) came in 12th nationally at 40.8% 3-point shooting but were only 7 of 28 for 25% against the Hurricanes in losing their third straight game. Miami outshot Lipscomb 52% to 37%.

Coleman led the Bisons with 12 points. Jacob Ognacevic, Lipscomb's leading scorer who came in with four straight games of at least 20 points, was held scoreless in the first half and finished with eight points. Lipscomb played its fourth straight game without injured two-time Atlantic Sun first-teamer Ahsan Asadullah.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

