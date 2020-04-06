Miami Dolphins to Hold ‘Virtual Team Party’ for First Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Fans of the Miami Dolphins will get a chance to party with the team for the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft – in the world of social media.

The team announced Monday that they will be holding a virtual draft on April 23rd, with the event taking place on the team’s official fan Facebook page.

“We hope the Facebook virtual draft party will bring fans together to celebrate our new players and interact with the team from their own homes,” Vice President of Marketing Laura Sandall said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming the draft picks to South Florida and introducing them to the community when it is safe to do so.”

The event will allow fans the chance to speak with current members of the Dolphins as well as hear from the team’s newest members.

Miami will hear them name call often, as the Dolphins have three picks – No. 5, No. 18 and No 26 – in the first round.